Datto Hires Red Hat, Microsoft Veteran Radhesh Menon to Lead MSP Products

Datto has hired Red Hat OpenStack and Microsoft Azure veteran Radhesh Menon as chief product officer (CPO). The executive appointment surfaces as Datto rolls out new RMM (remote monitoring and management) software capabilities to MSP partners, and strives to simplify data protection tasks across PSA (professional services automation), RMM, and backup and disaster recovery (BDR).

Menon’s OpenStack and Azure experience injects more on-premises, hybrid and public cloud expertise into Datto. It also reinforces Datto’s open source industry know-how. That expertise could be valuable as Datto continues to round out and enhance various data protection, networking, business automation and IT management solutions for MSPs.

Menon and CTO Bob Petrocelli today will kick off a new online Datto event called MSP Technology Day. Much of today’s gathering will focus on Datto’s RMM 8.4.0 release — which features integrations with Datto Continuity and Autotask PSA. The integrations allow MSPs to configure, backup, and restore servers directly from the Datto RMM console.

Datto Names Chief Product Officer: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about joining Datto, Menon said:

“The global pandemic brings increased urgency to remote work and the shift to the cloud. Datto RMM’s exclusive cloud-managed focus makes this an exciting time for us. I’m excited to join Datto and kick off a signature Datto technology event, where the company brings the MSP community together to share and learn how partners are driving growth in this new normal. RMM has a key role to play.”

Datto CEO Tim Weller added:

“This is a critical time for MSPs to reassert their value in a changing landscape, and Datto is committed to delivering the best product roadmap in the industry. Across a competitive field of top candidates, Radhesh aligned with the Datto vision of easy-to-use MSP-centric products that integrate well with each other and support an open ecosystem. With his deep enterprise-grade product background, relevant Microsoft and open source experience, and startup mindset, he will bring fresh perspectives in leading our Product team.”

Menon arrives at Datto during a key time for the MSP technology provider and the broader industry. Although the MSP market has help up reasonably well during the coronavirus pandemic, some MSPs have seen revenues fall during various economic shutdowns. Other MSPs are bracing for potential fallout as pandemic infection levels rise in Florida, Texas and Arizona, among other U.S. regions.

State of the MSP Industry: Forecasts and Developments

Datto itself has returned to growth after some revenue bumps in late Q1 and early Q2. The turbulence triggered some job cuts at the data protection specialist.

The managed services market will likely decline 17 percent in Q2 2020, before rebounding in the second half of 2020, according to the ISG Index research report.

Multiple MSP technology providers — particularly ConnectWise, Kaseya and SolarWinds MSP — have spent recent days hosting virtual events and product roadmap briefings for MSPs partners. ConnectWise also unveiled a new MSP+ Cybersecurity Framework (we’ll share more details soon); NinjaRM launched version 4.6; and upstarts such as SyncroMSP appear to be gaining PSA plus RMM momentum in sectors of the MSP market. Even Apple is turning heads in the RMM market — acquiring Fleetsmith earlier this week.