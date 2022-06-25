Datto CTO Robert Petrocelli Exits Amid Sale to Kaseya

Datto CTO Robert (Bob) Petrocelli has left the MSP technology company. He joins former CEO Tim Weller as the first two CXOs to exit the business now that Kaseya has completed the $6.2 billion buyout of Datto.

Petrocelli had been listed as an executive team member on Datto’s website as of June 22, 2022. His photo and bio have since been replaced by Ken Ringdahl, senior VP of software engineering and infrastructure. Ringdahl joined Datto from Veeam in December 2019.

Kaseya closed the Datto acquisition on June 23, 2022. On that day, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola vowed to drive investment, innovation and integrations — while also cutting Datto’s list prices an average of 10% on new product purchases. It’s difficult to measure if or how the list price cuts will deliver actual savings to MSPs, but Kaseya points to a history of successful acquisitions and MSP partner outcomes here.

Meanwhile, Datto Senior VP of Business Development Rob Rae was quoted alongside Voccola when the sale to Kaseya closed — a key move designed to assure MSPs that the buyer is committed to ongoing partner success. ChannelE2E does not know if Rae has a long-term employment contract with Kaseya.