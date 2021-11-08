Datavalet Acquires SecurEdge Networks’ Managed Wi-Fi Business Unit

Datavalet has acquired the managed Wi-Fi business unit from SecurEdge Networks to strengthen its portfolio of managed network services.

Datavalet Technologies Inc. announced it has acquired the managed Wi-Fi business unit from SecurEdge Networks‘ to strengthen its portfolio of managed network services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 710 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Datavalet Acquires Managed Wi-Fi Business Unit from SecurEdge

Datavalet is a managed networks and SaaS provider for large and multi-location businesses and supports over 10,000 customer locations across all industry sectors. SecurEdge is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is a network-as-a-service (NaaS) platform that enables businesses to consume enterprise networking as a utility, and orchestrates network subscriptions including equipment, licensing, professional services, managed services, internet access and applications.

The acquisition expands Datavalet’s U.S. presence, and gives customers access to a larger team of experts and a broader technology and hardware portfolio, according to a statement released by the company. As part of the transaction, SecurEdge will focus on developing its NaaS platform, while Datavalet will take over the delivery, management, and support of networks for all its existing and prospective customers across the U.S.

Datavalet customers will now have access to SecurEdge’s NaaS platform, which offers customizable, scalable network subscriptions. Newly acquired SecurEdge customers can add Datavalet’s software solutions to their existing Wi-Fi network so they can capture Wi-Fi user data and use it for marketing and operational purposes, according to the statement. All clients will be supported by the Datavalet team.

Datavalet Acquires SecurEdge Managed Wi-Fi: Executive Commentary

SecurEdge CEO Philip Wegner commented on the news:

“Datavalet is a leading managed network services provider that shares our values, vision, and focus on customer experience. With the Datavalet team already supporting 240 million user sessions per year, our customers’ networks will be in good hands.”

Datavalet CEO Daniel Forest added: