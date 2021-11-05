Datavail Acquires Oracle Consultancy, Google Cloud Partner Skybridge Global

Managed database service provider Datavail has acquired Skybridge Global, an Oracle ERP, HCM and cloud consultancy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 705 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Datavail and Skybridge: Business History, Market Focus

Datavail and Skybridge partnered on various customer projects ahead of the M&A deal. Skybridge will now tuck into Datavail’s Enterprise Applications division. Skybridge CEO Gurmeet Bhatia shifts to president of the new division.

Skybridge Global was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm has expertise in Oracle ERP/CX cloud implementations and support across Oracle’s ERP, HCM, SCM and Oracle Cloud CX Suite business applications. Skybridge has achieved Platinum and Excellence cloud implementer status in its Oracle cloud capabilities with more than 50 cloud certifications and also is a Google partner.

Datavail, founded in 2008, specializes in managed services for database platforms like Microsoft, Oracle, MySQL, MongoDB and more. Datavail has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for nine years. The company is an Oracle partner and Cloud Excellence Implementer that provides support, upgrades, migrations and 24×7 managed services for Oracle Database, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Analytics, Oracle ERP and Oracle EPM products, both on-premises and in the cloud. It is also an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner.

Datavail Acquires Skybridge Global: Executive Commentary

Scott Frock, Datavail’s CEO, commented on the acquisition:

“Skybridge and Datavail have long partnered to work with our clients. This official integration strengthens our ability to better offer a full suite of services to our Oracle applications clients and create new ways to deliver sustainable value with a deep understanding of client needs and market challenges to ease their transformational journey into Oracle SaaS-based applications.”

Gurmeet Bhatia, CEO of Skybridge, added:

“This is the culmination of a strategic collaboration between two very strong companies, with similar culture and vision, that will provide end-to-end value for our customers, as well as a strong platform from which our employees can grow.”

Datavail Acquisition Activity

Datavail has extensive experience acquiring Oracle-focused consulting companies. Earlier Datavail acquisitions involved such firms as: