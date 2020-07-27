Private Equity-backed MSP Dataprise Names Steve Lewis CEO

Dataprise, a midmarket MSP backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, names Service Leadership Inc. & All Covered veteran Steve Lewis as CEO.

Dataprise, a midmarket MSP acquired by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners earlier this year, has named Steve Lewis as CEO, according to the executive’s LinkedIn biography. Lewis succeeds former CEO and Dataprise founder David Eisner.

Lewis is well-known in and around the managed IT services provider market. Among his many key roles over the past couple of decades, Lewis has served as:

Operating partner at HighBAR ventures, a venture fund focused on taking advantage of current structural problems in the venture capital market.

Senior client advisor at Service Leadership Inc., the well-known service provider bench marking and advisory firm.

And CEO of All Covered, the MSP that ultimately rolled up dozens of IT service providers.

Dataprise: More Acquisitions Coming?

Dataprise, based in Rockville, Maryland, had 300 employees as of early 2020. At the time, the MSP was looking to make more acquisitions to expand its geographic reach and service line capabilities, Eisner told ChannelE2E in January 2020.

Still, we don’t know whether the coronavirus economy has impacted or influenced those M&A plans. ChannelE2E has reached out to Dataprise for additional comment about the CEO transition.