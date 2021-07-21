Dataprise Acquires Mobility Managed Services Company Wireless Watchdogs

Dataprise, a major midmarket MSP backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Wireless Watchdogs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 434 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The Wireless Watchdogs acquisition surfaces roughly 18 months after Trinity Hunt Partners acquired Dataprise, and roughly one year after Dataprise named MSP industry veteran and former Service Leadership Inc. executive Steve Lewis as CEO. When Lewis joined the company, he clearly communicated that Dataprise was in the market to make MSP acquisitions. Today’s deal fulfills that promise.

Wireless Watchdogs, founded in 2001, has developed managed mobility services (MMS) that support more than 350 customers. The MMS service extends from mobile strategy, procurement and deployment to configuration, support and management of devices companywide, the seller says.

Dataprise, founded in 1995, has more than 300 employees and over 1,000 customers. The company’s cybersecurity arm also ranks as a Top 250 MSSP, according to MSSP Alert. Dataprise now offers managed services and user experience capabilities that extend from mobility and desktop to infrastructure, cloud and cybersecurity, the buyer says. The acquisition also extends Dataprise’s footprint in the U.S. West Coast region. Indeed, Wireless Watchdogs is based in Inglewood, California.

Dataprise Acquires Wireless Watchdogs: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Lewis said:

“Mobile and IoT devices are deeply woven in the fabric of business yet too often mobility strategy and management are siloed from strategic IT management. With this acquisition we are joining two leaders in these respective industries to solve this challenge. Together we will deliver a holistic and aligned solution portfolio supported by one strategic IT partner. We are thrilled to welcome Wireless Watchdogs employees, clients and partners to the Dataprise family and look forward to future success together.”

Added David Schwartz, president of Wireless Watchdogs:

“We are excited to be joining a company that shares our passion for customer success and our commitment to technology innovation. Our customers will benefit from the additional resources and capabilities Dataprise brings, including premier offerings around managed infrastructure, managed cybersecurity and managed end-user. Additionally, becoming part of Dataprise also gives our employees even greater growth and career development opportunities.”

Trinity Hunt Partners: Private Equity Technology Investments

Meanwhile, Dataprise parent Trinity Hunt Partners has remained an active investor in the MSP and technology services markets. Noteworthy Trinity Hunt Partners moves include: