MSP M&A: Dataprise Acquires Reboot Networks for California, Massachusetts Expansion

Dataprise, an MSP backed by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, has acquired Reboot Networks for an undisclosed amount.

Dataprise, founded in 1995, is based in Rockville, Maryland. The company has 403 employees listed on LinkedIn. Dataprise’s areas of expertise include network support, IT consulting, emergency services, technical projects, IT staff augmentation, data center operations, help desk, cloud computing, cloud services, virtual server hosting, CTO/CIO services, virtualization, disaster recovery and business continuity, information security, managed services, IT management and IT outsourcing.

Reboot, founded in 1997, is based in Corona, California. The company has 22 employees listed on LinkedIn. Reboot’s areas of expertise include Microsoft infrastructure, business continuity, information technology consulting and cloud services.

Through the acquisition, Reboot’s clients gain access to Dataprise’s portfolio of services including disaster recovery, cybersecurity and cloud, and will expand Dataprise’s local presence across the West Coast and Boston, the company said.

Dataprise Acquires Reboot Networks: Executive Insight

Steve Lewis, CEO, Dataprise, commented:

“Reboot Networks is recognized for its stellar reputation and client-first strategy in the markets they serve. This localized, concierge level IT support is the perfect complement to Dataprise’s powerful managed services portfolio which is honed for consistent and flawless delivery nationwide. Together we bring the absolute best technology experience to organizations across Los Angeles, Seattle, and Boston.”

Dan Dickenson, CEO, Reboot Networks, said:

“There is a seismic shift occurring in the MSP industry as technology complexity increases, consolidation in the industry continues, and cybersecurity threats raise the stakes for providers and clients. To be the absolute best partner to our current and future clients, we believe scale matters. By joining Dataprise, we take our personalized, local service to new levels by giving our clients access to a larger skillset and unrivaled, highly mature managed services including business resiliency, cloud transformation, and cybersecurity.”

Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A, Dataprise, added:

“Reboot Networks is Dataprise’s first SMB MSP acquisition as part of our larger MSP acquisition strategy to build out a national footprint. Through continued expansion we give clients one strategic IT partner with both a local touch and the industry’s broadest managed services portfolio to power their businesses.”

Dataprise’s M&A Growth

Dataprise has pursued an aggressive growth strategy since being bought by private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners in January 2020. Previous deals include Veeam partner Global Data Vault in January 2022 and Wireless Watchdogs in July 2021.