MSP Acquisition: DataPerk Buys ByteSize

IT services provider DataPerk acquires ByteSize, its third acquisition in five years, to expand networking, hardware, support offerings.

Alabama-based technology services provider DataPerk has acquired ByteSize, a fellow Birmingham-area company, for an undisclosed sum.

ByteSize began selling and installing some of the first computer networks in the region when it was founded in 1985. Over the intervening years, the company moved away from hardware and began offering IT Services.

DataPerk, meanwhile, was founded in 2001 and offers a wide range of services, including network design and cabling, hardware, web support and hosting, and software support. The company has additional offices in Mobile, Alabama.

DataPerk Acquires ByteSize: Executive Insight

Troy Wallwork, CEO of DataPerk, explained to ChannelE2E:

“The acquisition of ByteSize adds more talent and resources to our team. It also gives us an ability to enhance the service that ByteSize clients were receiving through products and services DataPerk has been developing over the past several years.”

This deal marks DataPerk’s third acquisition in five years. The company previously acquired legal-sector computer consulting firm IT Express along with Birmingham’s VentureNet.

Though DataPerk doesn’t focus on any particular vertical, many of its clients are in the legal, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, Wallwork explained to ChannelE2E.

All employees of ByteSize were given an opportunity to join DataPerk and many of them chose to do so, according to Wallwork. DataPerk now has approximately 40 employees, he added.