Cybersecurity Firm Datapath Acquires MSP Bright Bear

Datapath buys Bright Bear Technology Solutions. Combined MSP & MSSP claims to be one of the biggest managed services & cybersecurity providers in California.

Northern California-based cybersecurity firm Datapath has acquired Bright Bear Technology Solutions for an undisclosed amount. DataPath is headquartered in Modesto, California, and has offices in Irvine and Fresno.

This is M&A deal 285 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Bright Bear Technology Solutions is a managed services provider based in Irvine, California. Founded in 2005, Datapath will now have offices to serve locally in Irvine, Fresno, and Modesto and is able to reach customers throughout the state.

President Nathan Phinney transitions to general manager of Southern California for Datapath, the company announced.

The deal will create one of the largest MSP and cybersecurity providers in the state, the company said. It represents the second in a series of planned acquisitions across California and the west coast of the U.S. as Datapath seeks to expand in the coming years, according to the company.

Bright Bear Deal: Executive Perspectives

Datapath CEO David Darmstandler commented:

“We’re bringing these businesses together to create one, innovative data security organization able to protect businesses across California when they need it most.”

Datapath COO James Bates added:

“You can’t do security retroactively — it’s like putting a deadbolt on your home when the intruder is already inside. Leaders should be hyper-vigilant right now to maintain data integrity and ensure that their customers and employees are protected.”

The deal took place 100 percent remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

Datapath: Earlier Deal

Datapath, as noted above, has M&A experience. The company in 2018 acquired Valley Network Solutions, essentially uniting two MSPs in California’s Central Valley region and doubling the IT service provider’s size to about 65 employees at the time.