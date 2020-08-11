Datadog Extends Cloud Monitoring, Security Capabilities for Partners

Cloud monitoring and security platform provider Datadog ($DDOG) has taken multiple steps to further empower partners, DevOps and security teams, and third-party software developers.

The latest moves, unveiled today, include:

Datadog Marketplace, an online platform for Datadog Partner Network (DPN) members to develop and sell applications and integrations built on Datadog.

Compliance Monitoring to notify DevSecOps teams of misconfigurations — which can lead to security incidents

Incident Management capabilities to help DevOps and security professionals with incident response.

Datadog Application Marketplace Details

Datadog’s partner ecosystem is growing rapidly. In addition to attracting cloud-minded MSPs, the company is working closely with hundreds of ISVs (independent software vendors) and application developers. In fact, there are now more than 400 technology integrations to Datadog’s platform, the company says.

Eager to further harness the power of the ISV relationships, the new marketplace allows partners and customers to browse, purchase and activate third-party applications, Datadog says..

In a prepared statement, Ilan Rabinovitch, VP of product and community at Datadog, said:

“Our partners often work hand-in-hand with customers to extend and customize Datadog’s functionality. This exciting new initiative allows partners to share their work with a larger audience and provide new applications for Datadog customers.”

Datadog Compliance Monitoring Details

Datadog Compliance Monitoring, now in beta testing, tracks the state of all cloud-native resources, such as security groups, storage buckets, load balancers, and Kubernetes, the company says.

In some ways, it sounds like Datadog is entering the fast-growing Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) software tools market. CSPM tools essentially allow MSPs and IT professionals to check public cloud services for proper settings and configurations. The process helps to mitigate the risk of user error and misconfigurations that trigger security incidents.

In a prepared statement about the capabilities, Renaud Boutet, VP of product at Datadog, said:

“As cloud infrastructure continues to become more dynamic and scales to meet demand, tracking configuration for compliance will become more challenging. Datadog Compliance Monitoring provides full end-to-end visibility into cloud environments, allowing for continuous tracking of security configuration rules in a single, unified platform. When Datadog detects a compliance violation, DevSecOps teams will receive an alert that diagnoses the failure, lists the exposed assets and provides instructions on how to remediate it, quickly.”

Datadog Incident Management Details

Datadog Incident Management, also in beta testing, allows users to collect issue signals from across Datadog data sources and declare incidents directly from anomalous graphs or alerts, the company says.

Armed with that information, incident responders can document a timeline of each incident and record incident follow-up tasks. The collaboration and data for each incident will be saved in an incident history for post-mortem review and analysis, Datadog says.

The incident management capabilities, Datadog says, also span:

Mobile App: An Android and iOS application for interacting with Datadog monitors, dashboards, etc, on the go, now generally available.

An Android and iOS application for interacting with Datadog monitors, dashboards, etc, on the go, now generally available. ChatBot: A chat integration with Slack for managing incidents and accessing Datadog data in chat-workflows.

A chat integration with Slack for managing incidents and accessing Datadog data in chat-workflows. Collaborative Notebooks: Improvements to Datadog Notebooks for real-time collaboration, including presence detection and live updates without refresh.

In a prepared statement, Marc Weisman, VP of product at Datadog, said:

“Managing incidents across disparate tools for alerting, communicating, tracking, and investigating makes it difficult to both solve a problem while it’s happening and conduct a post-mortem to prevent it from happening again. With these new Incident Management features now available alongside our powerful tools for alerting, monitoring, and collaboration, Datadog customers can manage and resolve incidents in a single, unified platform, saving time when it matters.”

Datadog Cloud Monitoring Business Growth

Those moves surface amid rapid growth at Datadog. Despite the coronavirus economy, Datadog’s revenue was $140 million in Q2 2020 — up 68 percent year-over-year. CEO Olivier Pomel declined to share specific partner program milestone figures during an earnings call on August 6, 2020. But the steps above — particularly the Datadog Marketplace — suggest the partner ecosystem is gaining momentum.