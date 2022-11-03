Datadog Acquires AWS Cloud Mapping Partner Cloudcraft

Cloud and security monitoring platform provider Datadog has acquired Cloudcraft — which develops an AWS (Amazon Web Services) mapping platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Datadog and Cloudcraft Business Details

Datadog, based in New York, was founded in 2010. The company has 4,876 employees listed on LinkedIn. Datadog’s platform allows IT departments, DevOps teams, MSPs and security professionals to monitor cloud servers, containers, databases, and third-party services.

Datadog has major momentum with enterprise customers and some large MSPs. Indeed, Datadog’s revenue was $437 million in Q3 of 2022, up 61% from Q3 of 2021. Roughly 2,600 customers each spend more than $100,000 with Datadog annually — up from 1,800 customers at this time last year.

Amid that enterprise momentum, Datadog has not countered RMM (remote monitoring and management) software providers such as ConnectWise, Kaseya (owner of Datto) or N-able in the SMB market.

Meanwhile, Cloudcraft, also is based in New York. The company, founded in 2016, has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Cloudcraft develops a “visualization service” that analyzes service relationships within customers’ AWS environments, reverse engineers a system architecture diagram and automatically updates that diagram in line with infrastructure changes, the company said.

Datadog plans to continue to offer Cloudcraft to existing and new customers, and will “enhance its capabilities by integrating with the Datadog platform,” the buyer said.

Datadog Acquires Cloudcraft: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Cloudcraft CEO Tomas Junnonen said:

“Our goal is to help organizations make better cloud architecture decisions by creating real-time visualizations built on data and metrics. The acquisition by Datadog will enable us to further this mission through richer models, actionable insights and multi-cloud support.”

Added Michael Gerstenhaber, VP of product at Datadog:

“Hundreds of thousands of engineers have designed their cloud infrastructure with Cloudcraft’s clear and readable diagrams,. Combining Datadog’s real-time observability data with Cloudcraft will allow us to shift monitoring further left and support our customers’ success with cloud migrations, container adoptions or other structural changes engineers consider every day.”

Datadog Cloud Software Acquisitions

Datadog has extensive M&A experience. Earlier acquisitions include: