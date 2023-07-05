Data Center M&A: DataBank Sells Five Data Centers to Etix Everywhere

Colocation and data center managed services provider DataBank will sell its five data centers in France to Etix Everywhere.

Colocation and data center managed services provider DataBank announced it will sell its five data centers in France (operating as “zColo France SAS”) to Etix Everywhere, an operator with edge data centers in France and Belgium. DataBank initially acquired the French data centers as part of the zColo transaction in 2020. The closing of the deal is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of Q3 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed.

DataBank Sells Five Data Centers to Etix Everywhere

DataBank, founded in 2005, is based in Dallas, Texas. The company has 642 employees listed on LinkedIn. DataBank’s areas of expertise include Colocation, Managed Services, Compliance, Data Center Consulting, Cloud Solutions, Data Center, Carrier Hotel, Cloud Migration, AWS Managed Services, Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service, Remote Hands, Compliant Hosting, Compliant Cloud, Security as a Service, Interconnectivity, Connectivity, Hybrid Cloud, Disaster Recovery, DDoS Protection, PCI DSS, HIPAA HITECH, FISMA, FedRAMP, SSAE 18, Edge, Data Proection, HIPAA, Office 365 Backup, DRaaS, Connectivity, Cloud, Managed Network Services, and Super Computing.

Etix Everywhere, founded in 2012, is based in Saint-Herblain, Pays de la Loire, France. The company has 43 employees listed on LinkedIn. Etix Everywhere’s areas of expertise include Datacenters, Modular Datacenters, and Datacenter Construction.

Both DataBank and Etix Everywhere will work together under the terms of a six-month Transition Service Agreement (TSA) to ensure a smooth transition of all customers and operations.

Raul Martynek, DataBank’s CEO, commented on the news:

“This transaction allows DataBank to focus capital and resources on our core U.S. market. With a remaining portfolio of 65+ data centers in more than 27+ markets, we remain the leading-edge data center provider in the U.S. with more facilities in more markets than any other provider, public or private.”

DataBank’s colocation and infrastructure footprint consists of more than 65 “HPC-ready” data centers in more than 27 markets, 20 interconnection hubs and on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers.

DataBank also enables contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability to customers.

Etix Everywhere is a provider of colocation services through its global network of data centers and is focused on Europe and Southeast Asia, with 10 data centers live and more than 400 customers.

Guggenheim Partners is serving as financial advisor to DataBank in connection with the transaction and Delsol Avocats is serving as legal counsel. ODDO BHF is acting as the financial advisor to Etix Everywhere, and Herbert Smith Freehills is serving as legal advisor.