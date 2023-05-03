Data Center M&A: DartPoints Acquires Venyu

The expanded geographical reach combined with the expertise that the Venyu team brings sets up DartPoints for accelerated growth.

Colocation, cloud, and edge cybersecurity services provider DartPoints has acquired Venyu, a data center infrastructure and cloud services provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 134 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

DartPoints Acquires Venyu

DartPoints, based in Dallas, Texas, was founded in 2012. The company has 71 employees listed on LinkedIn. DartPoints areas of expertise include data center, colocation, internet, wireless, edge, interconnection, 5G, and edge computing.

Venyu started as Network Technology Group, a specialized consulting firm that designed and maintained networks throughout Louisiana. In 2009, NTG and AmeriVault merged to form VENYU. The company currently has 26 employees on LinkedIn. Venyu’s areas of expertise include hurricane preparedness, business continuity, cybersecurity, cloud, colocation, disaster recovery, managed services and Office 365.

This latest acquisition brings DartPoints’ portfolio to 11 data centers across 10 U.S. markets, five states, and three regions, with over 325,000 square feet of space and 20 megawatts of power. The acquisition adds Venyu’s three carrier-neutral facilities to the DartPoints platform and continues the strategy of investing in data center infrastructure in edge markets.

Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints, commented on the news:

“We are thrilled to now serve hundreds of enterprises and service provider customers in Louisiana and around the country by way of three top-tier data centers in Baton Rouge and Shreveport. Serving edge markets is where our passion and expertise lie, and this acquisition expands our geographic coverage to a third region: the South Central U.S. It was a natural fit with Venyu as their focus and strength in delivering an exceptional customer experience combined with state-of-the-art, redundant infrastructure aligns with ours. The expanded geographical reach combined with the expertise that the Venyu team brings sets up DartPoints for continued accelerated growth.”

Josh Descant, CEO of REV, Venyu’s former parent company, added:

“Today marks the beginning of a terrific new chapter for Venyu. By joining the DartPoints team, Venyu can continue to deliver on its customer-focused mission to source, implement, and manage complete IT ecosystems — and now with enhanced infrastructure and a deeper bench. In addition, the synergies resulting from the combined organization will further benefit customers, markets, and employees for years to come.”

About Venyu and DartPoints

Venyu developed some of the first offsite backup innovations and became one of the country’s first service providers to offer virtualization as a disaster recovery solution after Hurricane Katrina, the company said. Built to Department of Defense anti-terrorism force protection codes, Venyu’s Shreveport, LA facility is one of the country’s most secure commercial data centers.

In May 2020, Astra Capital Management invested in DartPoints to grow edge colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity services aggressively in mid-size markets. DartPoints then acquired Metro Data Centers (MDC) in October 2020 to enter the Midwest market and soon followed with the acquisition of Immedion in March 2021, further expanding its geographical footprint to the Southeast U.S.