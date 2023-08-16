Data Center M&A: Ace Host Data Center Acquires Brief Technical Solutions

The deal will combine Ace Host's data center facilities with Brief Technical Solutions’ expertise in IT support and managed IT services

Ace Host Data Center, a provider of data center and technical solutions, has acquired Brief Technical Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 233 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

More on Ace Host Data and Brief Technical Solutions

Ace Host is based in Tampa, Florida. The company has nine employees listed on LinkedIn. Ace Host’s areas of expertise include Data Center Hosting services, and IP (IPv4) Address Leasing.

Brief Technical Solutions, founded in approximately 2013, is based in Tampa, Florida. The company has four employees, according to its website. Brief’s areas of expertise include Managed IT Services, Cyber-Security, VOIP, IT Support, Web Development, and Microsoft Exchange and 365.

This acquisition aligns with Ace Host’s intention to expand as a technology solutions provider, according to the company.

Merging the strengths of Ace Host’s data center facilities with Brief Technical Solutions’ expertise in IT support and managed IT services will allow the combined company to provide a broader range of advanced solutions to their clientele, according to Ace Host.

Following this acquisition, Ace Host will integrate Brief Technical Solutions’ advanced service portfolio, which includes offerings like network optimization, security solutions, and IT strategy consulting. This strategic move aims to bolster Ace Host’s capacity to deliver comprehensive, custom solutions addressing the multifaceted challenges businesses confront in today’s ever-evolving digital world.

Ace Host Acquires Brief Technical Solutions: Additional Commentary

Russ Bruno, founder, Ace Host Data Center, commented: