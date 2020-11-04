Data Center Acquisition: DartPoints Acquires Metro Data Centers

DartPoints, a private equity-backed data center company from Texas, is acquiring Metro Data Centers (MDC), a Dublin, Ohio-based data center solutions company, for an undisclosed amount.

This is M&A deal 446 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

The acquisition will expand DartPoints’ footprint by adding MDC’s facility and high-tier data center infrastructure capabilities, according to the company. The facility offers colocation, cloud and carrier-neutral connectivity solutions, which will serve DartPoints’ mission to build carrier-neutral edge interconnection points, the company said.

The MDC acquisition allows DartPoints to accelerate its ecosystem into central Ohio, a region that offers robust connectivity solutions, said DartPoints. The region is strategic for the company, given that it is attracting a growing number of cloud services and content service providers (CSPs).

DartPoints Acquires MDC: Executing On Strategy

Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints, commented:

“The acquisition of MDC is a prime example of how we are executing on our strategy for regional growth aimed at improving interconnectivity. MDC’s solutions enable DartPoints to immediately deliver our capabilities into this exciting market and surrounding locations. The MDC team has a long history of bringing innovative solutions to their customers, and we look forward to having them continue their work as a part of the DartPoints team.”

Rob Kopp, co-founder and president of Metro Data Centers, said:

“We are excited to join the DartPoints team to expand services to our existing customers, as well as additional customer segments which need improved network performance. Our team is fully committed to integrate our solutions with the expanding DartPoints’ portfolio of interconnection points and providing communities in Central Ohio with innovative and best-in-class solutions.”

DartPoints Growth Strategy

Founded in 2012, DartPoints is backed by private equity firm Astra Capital Management. Astra is based in Washington, DC and invests in the communications and technology services sectors.

This latest deal is part of a strategy that DartPoints revealed in August to build and acquire edge interconnection and colocation facilities throughout the Southwest, Southeast, Upper Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions. It’s a strategy focused on delivering lower cost, high-performance solutions in tier two-to-four markets, which DartPoints says are currently underserved.

Data center merger and acquisition activity has remained steady, according to ChannelE2E’s ongoing coverage.