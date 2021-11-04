Darbuka Launches ServiceNow Talent as a Service

Darbuka has emerged from stealth mode to deliver certified systems administrators and developers — as a service — to end-customers. One of the first areas of focus involves ServiceNow talent as a service, Darbuka founder Sam El-Sayed told ChannelE2E.

More than a freelance talent engagement and management platform, Darbuka offers “fully dedicated and expertise employees” to its clientele.

Darbuka surfaces amid a major labor shortage in the ServiceNow partner ecosystem and within corporate IT departments. Even as ServiceNow ramps up ecosystem training, the shortage has intensified as the ServiceNow platform expands from ITSM (IT service management) to HR and security operations use cases. Amid the scramble to find certified NOW technicians, M&A activity among ServiceNow partners has accelerated.

How Does Darbuka Talent as a Service Work?

Darbuka’s three step approach allows customers to:

Describe a talent vacancy; meet handpicked candidates; and select a dedicated resource to fill the vacancy.

The business model typically involves customers signing a multi-year partnership contract with Darbuka, then attach orders as talent vacancies arise. Each Talent-as-a-Service placement can involve workers who are in place for six, 12 or 24 months, with the opportunity for renewals. The engagement has a monthly recurring cost, and in some cases there is a “team management fee” based on team size. ChannelE2E does not know specific dollar cost ranges.

In some ways, Darbuka sounds like a potential midmarket and enterprise alternative to IT By Design and other on-demand talent companies that support MSPs.

Technology Talent Marketplaces: Key Business Challenges

Still, Darbuka faces the classic “marketplace” challenge. It needs to (A) attract enough talent to the platform and (B) attract a critical mass of end-customers seeking that talent.

The other key challenge: Darbuka will have to work hard to train and retain ServiceNow technicians, the best of whom can quickly find jobs on the open market.

Still, El-Sayed certainly knows his way around the IT service provider market. He previously was director of sales for SolarWinds MSP (now known as N-able), a major provider of IT management and automation software to service providers.

We’ll be watching to see how Darbuka builds and evolves the business.