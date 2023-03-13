Dar Group Acquires Building Analytics Solutions Provider CopperTree Analytics

Dar Group has acquired a majority stake in building analytics solutions provider CopperTree Analytics. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Dar Group Acquires CopperTree Analytics

Dar Group is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company has 68 employees listed on LinkedIn. Dar Group is an engineering, architectural, and planning consultancy that values specialty expertise.

CopperTree, founded in 2012, is based in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The company has 36 employees listed on LinkedIn. CopperTree’s areas of expertise include computer software, energy saving, continuous commissioning, and building management.

Dar Group Acquires CopperTree: Mutual Benefits

The deal will see CopperTree join the Dar Group of companies. According to the Dar Group, acquiring CopperTree will enable Dar Group to grow its market share and provide a more integrated digital service offering across its core markets, including transportation, buildings, energy, water, and industrial.

The deal will be mutually beneficial, according to the parties, with the Dar Group of companies gaining access to CopperTree’s patented technology and leadership team of experienced subject matter experts, while CopperTree will gain access to a wider range of global markets.

It is anticipated that CopperTree’s offerings will directly complement Dar Group’s existing ‘Para’ digital twin solution, the company said.