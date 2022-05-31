UK-based telecommunications provider Daisy Communications has acquired managed technology provider Communicate Better. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Daisy Communications was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lancashire, UK. The company is a voice, connectivity, mobile, phone system and cloud services provider that serves more than 88,000 customers, according to the firm’s website.

Communicate Better is a provider of IT, mobile, telephony and telematics solutions with offices across the UK. The firm has been in business for more than 20 years, according to its website. Through this acquisition, Daisy secures Communicate Better’s telematics offering that strengthens and diversifies its portfolio, the company said, which will also bolster business support and help the company meet environmental goals.

Daisy Communications Acquires Communicate Better: Executive Insight

Dave McGinn, Daisy Communications CEO commented on the news:

“I am delighted with the acquisition of Communicate Better. This is a promising partnership to add to our flourishing portfolio, increasing our footprint in telephony products, enhancing our Microsoft relationship, and accruing telematic products. I am excited to welcome our new colleagues and customers to the Daisy family and to continue our journeys together”.

Wayne Cartwright, Communicate Better CEO, added:

“I’ve been at the helm of Communicate Better for over 12 years now and we’ve come a long way to make the company the success it is during this time. Now is the right time for me to step aside and hand the reigns over to Daisy Communications in the knowledge that the staff and customers are in trusted and capable hands. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the journey and wish all the best continuing success in the future.”

Daisy’s M&A Growth

In the last twelve months, Daisy has made two additional acquisitions in the telecommunications space. Previous acquisitions include the XLN Group in February 2022 and Premier Choice Telecom in August 2021.