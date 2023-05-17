D2iQ Launches New Managed Service Provider Program

D2iQ, a management platform provider for Kubernetes, has unveiled its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) program.

The program will allow MSPs to use D2iQ’s Kubernetes Platform (DKP) and D2iQ Kubernetes expertise to deliver the benefits of cloud-native computing to their customers, the company said.

As D2iQ pointed out, MSPs are being tasked with providing the infrastructure and services to match the growing demand for cloud-native computing. However, Kubernetes talent is scarce, and building a production-ready, scalable, secure, and easily manageable Kubernetes management platform is a challenge, the company said. The D2iQ Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program is designed to fill this gap.

The D2iQ Managed Service Provider Program features include:

Flexible billing packages: With both short and long-term options, MSPs can offer their customers customized billing packages, including the option to pay-per-use or to lock in significant discounts by committing annually. This flexibility ensures that enterprises have access to the infrastructure they need while managing their costs across the entire tech stack.

Enhanced customer support experience: D2iQ Support Engineers, all of whom are certified Kubernetes administrators (CKA), are available to MSP partners for training and support to provide the best experience to their customers.

Convenient contracting terms: Ideal for MSPs with a continually growing customer base, D2iQ's contracting terms allow the alignment of licensing around customer contract time frames or batch annual licensing. This flexible framework lets MSPs choose the model that works best for their business.

Co-marketing opportunities: D2iQ's MSP program features a new co-marketing agreement, allowing MSPs to advertise DKP as part of its offerings. This ultimately gives customers more choice and flexibility when running Kubernetes workloads at scale.

D2iQ’s MSP Platform: Executive Insight

Tobi Knaup, co-founder and CEO, D2iQ, commented:

“At D2iQ, we are committed to providing enterprises with an intelligent infrastructure that unleashes innovation to stay competitive in this evolving market, and Managed Service Providers play a huge role in helping us achieve this vision. Enterprises use MSPs so they can focus on true innovation in their core business and reach success in a production environment. With the MSP Partner Program, enterprises can leverage our best-in-class Kubernetes management platform while getting the support and services they need from an MSP partner.”

D2iQ’s Big Suitor

In early 2020, as first reported by Axios, there were reports that Google was looking to acquire D2iQ.

However, it was reported that Google was looking to pay less than D2iQ’s 2018 valuation of $775 million. Whatever the case, the deal never materialized.