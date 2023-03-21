Cytracom Announces New Channel Chief, Expands MSP Offering

Cytracom has a new channel chief and announced the next generation of its ControlOne SASE platform for MSPs.

Cytracom, which provides VoIP and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), has announced its new channel chief. Jim Hamilton, formerly with Level Platforms and CompTIA, will take the position of Vice President of Channel.

New ControlOne SASE Platform

Moreover, the company is readying the next generation of its ControlOne SASE platform, which will have a go-to-market model that fits better with the MSP model, the company explained to ChannelE2E. Ultimately, the SASE and VoIP will work together, enabling MSPs to offer multi-location organizations – or organizations with remote workers – a way to secure their VoIP networks, the company said

The ControlOne platform was unveiled almost exactly one year ago. Among the new platform features anticipated are expanded third-party integrations, silent RMM deployment options, and enhanced user and identity management.

Under Hamilton’s leadership, Cytracom’s Partner Program will introduce a series of on-demand educational and training resources focused on best practices, business enablement tools, and training around marketing, sales, and technology, the company said. Hamilton will also lead the expansion of the company’s strategic vendor partnerships in order to help further extend the capabilities of the ControlOne platform, according to Cytracom.

Cytracom’s New Channel Partner: Executive Commentary

John Tippett, COO, Cytracom, commented:

“Jim comes to us with more than 30 years of experience in the IT channel including a decade of leading CompTIA’s channel communities and years spent creating the MSP business process and technical fundamentals of one of the world’s first and foremost RMM providers. Jim’s a great collaborator and is working fast to bring CYTRACOM closer to our partners and create additional resources to accelerate our mutual growth and make 2023 the year of the MSP.”

Jim Hamilton, Vice President of Channel, Cytracom, said: