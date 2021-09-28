CyrusOne Up for Sale?

CyrusOne is exploring a potential company sale, but there’s no guarantee the data center REIT (real estate investment trust) will be acquired, according to Reuters.

CyrusOne emphasizes the speed, scalability and reliability of its data centers and cloud services. Security messaging is part of the broader reliability mandate.

CyrusOne, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has more than 50 data centers globally. The company’s market capitalization is roughly $9 billion. This is the second time since February 2020 that CyrusOne company sale rumors have popped up.

CyrusOne: Mixed Growth Plus CEO Churn

CyrusOne revenue was $284.6 million in Q2 of 2021, up 11 percent from Q2 of 2020. Translation: The data center provider is generally growing less quickly than numerous rivals. Amid the company’s additional challenges: Recent CEO churn, as documented in this timeline:

Apparently, Ferdman may now be positioning CyrusOne for a business sale, and Morgan Stanley is assisting the exploratory process.

CyrusOne: Potential Strategic and Private Equity Buyers

Multiple private equity firms and strategic buyers have experience acquiring data center, co-location and network connectivity businesses. Among the potential suitors and business combinations to watch:

Data center merger and acquisition activity has remained steady, according to ChannelE2E’s ongoing coverage.