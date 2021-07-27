Cynerio Launches Healthcare-Focused Partner Program

Healthcare IoT cybersecurity and asset management solutions provider Cynerio has launched a global channel partner program for MSPs, VARs and MSSPs that serve hospitals and healthcare systems, according to a statement released by the company.

The Cynerio solution is a comprehensive security platform designed to detect and remediate threats against connected medical devices, OT systems and enterprise IoT assets. The new channel partner program will be led by channel and infosec industry veteran Joel Silberman, who is Cynerio’s vice president of business development, according to the statement.

Cynerio Launches New Global Channel Partner Program

Cynerio’s partner program will provide MSPs, VARs and MSSPs servicing hospitals and healthcare systems with marketing and sales support, including webinars, events and joint campaigns and expert-led education and training, among other benefits. Cynerio partners will be able to perform risk assessments for customers, and a managed services option will enable partners to add managed services of IoT and medical devices to their offerings to generate recurring revenue. Cynerio also enables partners to provide forensic services regarding medical devices, mitigation services and incident remediation, according to the statement.

Fresh from raising $30 million in Series B funding and a 300 percent year-over-year revenue increase, the company is harnessing that velocity to drive adoption of its comprehensive IoT, OT and connected device security platform through its channel partners, according to the statement. Cynerio already maintains existing channel partner relationships with Tech Data, Carahsoft and many other regional VADs and VARs around the globe, as well as technology partnerships with Aruba, Check Point, Cisco, CyberArk, Fortinet, Splunk and more, according to the statement.

Cynerio Partner Program: Executive Commentary

Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder of Cynerio, commented on the news:

“Research shows that approximately 68% of medical devices will be connected or able to connect to a health system network by 2025. While connected medical devices are critical to patient care, they are also the most vulnerable to cyber attacks. In collaboration with strategic technology vendors, alliances and solution providers, our channel program enables us to better support healthcare providers as they seek the technology necessary to safeguard their organizations from increasingly sophisticated threats.”

Steve Unger, national healthcare sales manager, TechData, said: