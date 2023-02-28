CyberMaxx Acquires CipherTechs, Announces New CEO

Tech-enabled cybersecurity services company CyberMaxx has announced the acquisition of CipherTechs and named a new CEO.

Tech-enabled cybersecurity services company CyberMaxx has announced the acquisition of CipherTechs for an undisclosed amount.

CyberMaxx Acquires CipherTechs

CyberMaxx, founded in 2003, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company has 31 employees listed on LinkedIn. CyberMaxx’s areas of expertise include cybersecurity, MSSP, managed security service provider, healthcare cybersecurity provider, legal cybersecurity provider, financial cybersecurity provider, managed detection and response services, network security, endpoint detection and response (EDR), vulnerability risk management (VRM), digital forensics & incident response (DFIR), and security information and event management (SIEM).

CipherTechs, founded in 2001, is based in New York City. The company has 81 employees listed on LinkedIn. CipherTechs’ areas of expertise include governance, risk & compliance, offensive & defensive security, managed & EDR services and product procurement.

CipherTechs now goes by the name “CipherTechs, A CyberMaxx Company.” The companies say they have “joined forces” to provide a range of cybersecurity solutions including offensive, defensive, digital forensics/incident response and governance, risk & compliance security services.

CyberMaxx’s New CEO

The company also announced the appointment of Brian Ahern as CEO. Ahern is a three-time CEO with over two decades of cybersecurity experience. He has a proven track record of leading and growing disruptive technology companies including Threat Stack (acquired by F5), Industrial Defender (acquired by Lockheed Martin), and Simulation Sciences, according to the company.

