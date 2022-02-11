Cyber Defense Matrix: How MSPs Can Map Their Security Posture

You’re an MSP and you’re trying to map and measure your security posture — as well as your customers’ security posture. Where do you start? One great place is the Cyber Defense Matrix from Sounil Yu, CISO & head of research at JupiterOne.

Yu described the Matrix during the Right of Boom conference for MSPs today in Tampa, Florida. The matrix allows MSPs to see gaps in a security posture of an organization. The matrix is below. For more on the matrix: Go directly to the Cyber Defense Matrix website.

