MSP M&A: CTS Acquires Tiger Eye for Legal Services Expansion

UK-based cloud and IT managed services provider CTS has acquired Tiger Eye. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CTS Acquires Tiger Eye

CTS, founded in 2006, is based in Daresbury, Cheshire, UK. The company has 259 employees listed on LinkedIn. CTS’s areas of expertise include cloud services, infrastructure services, managed IT services, software-as-a-service, hosted desktop, managed services, IT support services, virtualization and disaster recovery.

Tiger Eye, founded in 2005, is based in Norwich, UK. The company has 28 employees listed on LinkedIn. Tiger Eye’s areas of expertise include document management, email management, knowledge management, iManage, email security, iManage support, iManage implementation, data management, IT consulting, legal technology, IT security, workflow technology, IT projects, Litera, Tessian, Mimecast, innovation, custom development and data migrations. Tiger Eye is best known for its iManage knowledge and technical expertise, implementation, management and optimization of the iManage document management system (DMS), a key application used by 78% of UK Top 200 law firms.

The acquisition of Tiger Eye expands CTS’s product portfolio and strengthens CTS’ expertise in the business and practice of law, enabling them to better transform the user experience and operational success of their legal clients, the firms said.

CTS Acquires Tiger Eye: Platform and App Services Expertise

Nigel Wright, CEO of CTS, commented on the news:

“Our clients have emphasised the disjoint between platform and application services expertise. As a sector specialist, we are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap. This is our first exciting step into the application services space, as we continue to shape our strategy to support clients on their digital transformation journey.”

Dave Wilson, managing director of Tiger Eye, said,

“Since we launched in 2005, collaboration and teamwork have been at the heart of Tiger Eye. We’re confident that, in CTS, we have found a business that values our signature collaborative ethos, and one that is passionate about the long-term success of both our business and our clients.”

Tiger Eye will continue to operate independently, and its senior management team will remain with the business to support the transition.

Legal Services M&A

