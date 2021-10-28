Accounting Firm Crowe Acquires Salesforce Partner Spark.Orange

Accounting, consulting and technology firm Crowe LLP announced it is acquiring Spark.Orange, a technology and services firm specializing in Salesforce cloud solutions, according to a statement released by the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Crowe LLP Acquires Salesforce Partner Spark.Orange

Spark.Orange is a Salesforce cloud platform implementation and solutions provider and a Salesforce Strategic Implementation Partner based in Syracuse, New York. The firm offers digital transformation services to customers across the U.S. in industries such as private equity, healthcare, life sciences, high tech, manufacturing, banking, financial services, non-profit and higher education.

Spark.Orange was founded in 2013 by Derek Vargas and Aliza Seeber. After the acquisition, Vargas and Seeber will join Crowe as principals, as will Spark.Orange executive vice president Dena Moore. In addition, a Crowe office will be established in Syracuse, according to the statement.

Crowe is an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world. The Crowe global network includes more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries. Crowe provides accounting, auditing, consulting and technology services to public and private entities.

Crowe Acquires Spark.Orange: “Incredible Alignment and Synergies”

Mark Baer, Crowe CEO, commented on the news:

“We’re thrilled that the Spark.Orange team is joining our Crowe family. They bring deep, insightful and transformative expertise across the Salesforce cloud platform, which is a strategic addition to our consulting cloud platform offerings. Adding this team and their capabilities to Crowe will bring lasting value to our clients and expanded career opportunities for our people.”

Spark.Orange co-founder Derek Vargas added: