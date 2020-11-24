Crexendo Hires ex-Avaya Channel Chief Jon Brinton as Chief Revenue Officer

Crexendo, Inc. announced it has appointed Jon Brinton to the role of chief revenue officer (CRO). Crexendo is a cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services and cloud business services provider.

In his new role, Brinton will oversee revenue operations, direct sales and channel sales including value-added resellers (VARs) and agents, according to a statement released by the company.

Crexendo Appoints Jon Brinton to CRO Role

Brinton has 25 years of telecommunications industry experience, and was formerly vice president of channel sales for North America for Avaya. Prior to joining Avaya, Brinton served in various senior executive roles at Mitel, including as president of the cloud division from its formation in 2011 and managing the contact center line-of-business. Brinton’s experience also includes senior leadership roles with Inter-Tel.

New Crexendo CRO Jon Brinton: Executive Commentary

Steven G. Mihaylo, CEO at Crexendo, commented:

“Jon is an exceptional executive with a track record of improving operations and driving revenue. He has a world class entrepreneurial mind and is driven to improve our sales results. Jon will work aggressively to add additional driven direct sales and channel sales agents. He comes to work, rolls up his sleeves and wants to add value to the organization and particularly to add shareholder value. He will be an exceptional addition to our team. This is one of many steps we are making to invest in and grow our business.”

Doug Gaylor, president and COO at Crexendo, said:

“Jon has a proven track record of leading and motivating high-performing sales teams. Our investment in Jon shows our focus on accelerating the success of Crexendo and our Ride the Cloud™ world class systems and products. Jon will immediately begin to work to win new Cloud Communications customers and will continue to grow our Channel Partner Program, while extending the sales reach of our products and services. I am very excited to have Jon join the team.”

Brinton commented:

“I am very excited to join Crexendo. This is an exciting time in the company’s history, and I appreciate the organization that Steve, Doug and the rest of the team have built to date. It is great to join a company that is so focused on serving its customers and partners. In addition, I was highly impressed with the award winning Crexendo Ride the Cloud solutions. In the current world environment where “Work from Anywhere” is so important, Crexendo’s solutions are a critical component in facilitating effective communications within our customer’s organizations while providing them with the tools they need to support their end customer’s effectively. I am excited to be joining the team and will be working to drive revenue growth and increase shareholder value.”