Credit Union IT M&A: Trellance Acquires Ongoing Operations

Credit union analytics and talent solutions provider Trellance has acquired credit union IT solutions provider Ongoing Operations. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,031 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Trellance Acquires Ongoing Operations

Trellance, founded in 1989, is based in Tampa, Florida. The company has 221 employees listed on LinkedIn. Trellance’s areas of expertise include consulting, financial services, credit unions and data analytics.

Ongoing Operations is based in Hagerstown, Maryland. The company has 32 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ongoing Operations’ areas of expertise include business continuity, disaster recovery and co-location services. While Ongoing Operations was originally founded to serve credit unions, its solutions also extend to small and medium-sized businesses in any industry.

Ongoing Operations’ IT capabilities will continue to operate under the Trellance brand. The deal will expand the combined companies’ reach and allow them to service a wider customer base, the companies said.

Tom Davis, president and CEO of Trellance, said of the acquisition: