Credera Acquires Salesforce Partner BrightGen

Global boutique consulting firm Credera has acquired Salesforce Summit Partner BrightGen, according to a statement released by the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Credera is a consulting firm focused on technology, digital transformation, data and strategy and is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG). OPMG is the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group Inc. With OPMG, Credera has approximately 1,000 consultants across the globe and serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, according to the statement.

BrightGen is a U.K-based Salesforce Summit Partner that has been implementing solutions and creating customer success for 15 years. The company specializes in the design, delivery and implementation of solutions for companies across the media, financial services, travel and transport and education industries. BrightGen’s management team will continue to lead the company and carry forward its brand, culture and values, according to the statement.

The acquisition of BrightGen will enable Credera to expand its global Salesforce capabilities and geographic reach as well as gain expertise in digital transformation, marketing technology and customer experience capabilities, according to the statement.

Credera Acquires BrightGen: “Strong Cultural Alignment”

Justin Bell, president and CEO of Credera, commented on the news:

“We remain committed to prioritizing investment in organizations that create remarkable customer experiences with meaningful outcomes for our diverse client base, and we have tremendous confidence that BrightGen’s depth of expertise will better enable us to do just that. We saw in BrightGen a clear strategic fit, as well as a strong cultural alignment with shared values for excellence and integrity.”

Rob Stevens and Martin Tyte, co-CEOs and co-founders of BrightGen added: