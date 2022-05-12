CPT Network Solutions Acquires Telecom Service Provider KeyCom Technologies
Enterprise technology services provider CPT Network Solutions has acquired telecom service provider KeyCom Technologies of Orlando, Florida. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CPT Acquires KeyCom Technologies
CPT was founded in 2002 and has offices in Chicago, Illinois and Orlando, Florida and employs approximately 3,000+ technicians. The company specializes in implementation and break-fix repair of voice, data, surveillance, electrical, access control, IoT and POS systems for national retailers, senior living, hospitality, consumer services and multi-site organizations with a geographically dispersed footprint, the company said.
KeyCom, founded in 1984, has served more than 10,000 businesses ranging from enterprise retail/restaurants/senior living facilities to theme parks, the FBI and the Kennedy Space Center, according to the company. KeyCom is a national telecom carrier providing hosted/premise VoIP, UCaaS, LAN/WAN, surveillance, access control, digital signage, cabling/fiber infrastructure and IoT solutions.
CPT Acquires KeyCom: ‘An Exciting New Chapter’
Tom Chesna, CEO of CPT commented on the news:
“The integration of KeyCom is an exciting new chapter for our business. KeyCom’s engineering and systems integration team has consistently delivered innovative products and I see enormous potential for growth. I see the business as highly complementary to our existing customer offerings and we’re delighted to welcome KeyCom into the CPT family. Phil and his team have assembled & integrated best-in-class Telecom Carrier Services, Surveillance, Access Control, Data, Security, Digital Signage, Digital Music, and Open-Source solutions, and I look forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth initiatives.”
Phil Medina, president of KeyCom, added:
“Our engagement with CPT, their enterprise clients, and their thousands of technicians nationwide, represents an exciting new chapter for our business. Tom and the team at CPT are as passionate about execution as we are about innovation. Combining those strong suits, and four decades in the tech sector, is as much a win-win for CPT & KeyCom as it is for our collective customers and the marketplace in general. Sometimes big-beats-small, sometimes fast-beats-slow, and sometimes clever-beats-clumsy. The CPT/KeyCom unification simultaneously represents a bigger, faster, and more clever option for the enterprise technology space, and we look forward to servicing it with integrity.”
