Cowbell Joins AWS Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative

Cyber insurance provider for small and midsized enterprises, Cowbell, has joined Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cyber Insurance Partner Initiative.

Cowbell’s solution has undergone AWS evaluation for its efficiency in simplifying the quoting process, using comprehensive cyber risk assessments that incorporate risk signals from the AWS Security Hub. Policyholders will have immediate access to numerous risk management resources included with every policy issued by Cowbell, the company said.

Despite cyber insurance being the fastest growing line of business in recent history, four out of five SMEs are still uninsured or underinsured for cyber, Cowbell said in a prepared statement. By working with AWS, Cowbell says it will extend its reach into cloud-first businesses, working with its appointed broker partners to “close the insurability gap and deliver cyber risk transfer tailored to the needs of AWS customers in the SME market.”

Cowbell Joins AWS Partner Program: Executive Insight

Jack Kudale, founder and CEO, Cowbell, commented:

“We are excited to be joining the AWS Cyber Insurance Initiative as a trusted provider of cyber insurance solutions for SME customers. This achievement further validates our expertise in helping businesses effectively manage cyber risks and close the insurability gap. We are committed to serving AWS customers by offering tailored cyber insurance coverage and a wealth of risk management resources to protect their businesses.”

About Cowbell

Cowbell provides an AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing. Cowbell’s continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue in less than 5 minutes, the company asserts.

The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Cowbell has 311 employees listed on LinkedIn.