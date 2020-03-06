Coronavirus: Small Business Administration Preps Emergency SBA Loans

An $8 billion emergency funding package to fight the coronavirus, which President Trump today signed into law, will also boost Small Business Administration (SBA) COVID-19 emergency loans & lending packages.

The $8 billion package includes $20 million to help the SBA, according to a CBS News affiliate. At first glance, that’s a small dollar figure allocated to the SBA. But take a closer look and the new law also allows an estimated $7 billion in low-interest SBA loans to small businesses impacted by the epidemic, Politics USA reports.

The SBA, in addition to its day-to-day lending programs, also offers emergency financial services to small businesses seeking to recover from high-impact disasters — such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes and other disruptive events.

The coronavirus outbreak is starting to resemble such an event. In addition to impacting global supply chains, the virus has triggered hundreds of technology and business conference cancelations, and business travel restrictions.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Some Vertical Market Channel Partners Will Be Impacted

Amid the outbreak and potential U.S. quarantines, many MSPs and channel partners are preparing plans to ensure their own employees can work from home if needed. Those partners are also working to support end-customers that may implement work-from-home plans.

Vertical market channel partners that support small businesses — particularly those in the hospitality, retail and travel industries — could face financial hurdles in the days and weeks ahead. If those industries face business slowdowns, employee furloughs or layoffs, the net result could be reduced recurring revenues for MSPs in those sectors.

As of March 6, 2020, the SBA website has not yet been updated with specific information about loans and lending plans for coronavirus-related small business recoveries. It’s safe to bet details are coming soon, so keep checking the SBA site for updates.