Microsoft 365 SaaS Management Tools Provider CoreView Names CEO

CoreView, which develops SaaS management tools for Microsoft 365 and other cloud platforms, has hired MacStadium, Diligent and McKinsey & Company veteran Shawn Lankton as CEO.

Former CEO Michael A. Morrison exited the business in October 2020, according to his LinkedIn bio. Around that time, CoreView raised $10 million in Series B funding, led by Kaseya parent Insight Partners.

CoreView provides “visibility, control, and automation” to IT teams that need to manage Microsoft 365 and other SaaS platforms. CoreView’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) rose 116% in2020 with more than 8 million users under management. Actual revenue dollar figures were not disclosed, so it’s difficult to put the company’s growth rate in proper context.

In a prepared statement, Lankton said:

“I’m a technologist at heart, and I believe my greatest strength as a business leader is an extreme empathy for our clients. CoreView has built a powerful platform that is critical for IT leaders looking to manage, optimize, and secure their SaaS environments. 2020 was a highly disruptive year and IT leaders need CoreView more than ever to respond to the enormous new challenges they are facing.”

Additional CoreView hires in 2020 include Microsoft veteran Claude Demolis as vice president of EMEA, as well as Veeam and MSP360 veteran Doug Hazelman as senior vice president and chief evangelist, the company notes.

Key CoreView partners include Ingram Micro, Carahsoft, Vodafone New Zealand, and Crayon, the company said.