MSP M&A: Coretelligent Acquires NetCom Systems

Coretelligent, a mid-market MSP backed by private equity firm Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), has acquired NetCom Systems for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 46 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Coretelligent, founded in 2006, has 194 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company is based in Westwood, Massachusetts, with additional offices in New York City, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Stamford, Scarborough, and the San Francisco Bay area, and expanded support locations in Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Tampa, Washington, DC, and West Palm Beach.

NetCom Systems, founded in 1988, is based in Roswell, Georgia. The company has four employees listed on LinkedIn. NetCom’s areas of expertise include network solutions, data storage solutions, Microsoft Certified Small Business Specialist, backup & disaster recovery, and Citrix Certified.

This acquisition provides additional network and cloud infrastructure, application management, as well as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) to Coretelligent’s clients, according to the company.

NetCom’s CEO Duane Miller will take the position of vice president of strategic services for the Southern region at Coretelligent, the company said.

Coretelligent Acquires NetCom Systems: Executive Perspective

Kevin J. Routhier, founder, president, and CEO, Coretelligent, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome NetCom and their top-tier customers and well-respected team into the Coretelligent family. Our shared tenet of being a trusted partner, passion for providing first-rate customer service, high standards for technical expertise, and the comparable makeup of our solutions made bringing our two firms together a natural conclusion. Through the acquisition of NetCom, Coretelligent has effectively enhanced its services and further strengthened its commitment to delivering the highest-quality service. This acquirement is a mutually advantageous arrangement that benefits our shared clients and provides our current and new team members with abundant opportunities.”

Duane Miller, CEO, NetCom, added:

“This has been a multi-year process for NetCom, but after conducting our due diligence, no other firm was as aligned to our values, committed to doing things well, and complementary to our services as Coretelligent. In bringing our two companies together, I believe, we are stronger and better than ever. This deal is the very definition of synergy—the collaboration of two or more organizations, aligned and working together to produce a combined impact that is greater than their individual endeavors.”

Coretelligent’s Acquisition Growth

This marks Coretelligent’s sixth acquisition overall and third acquisition since NEP added Coretelligent to its investment portfolio in October 2021. Coretelligent’s previous acquisitions include: