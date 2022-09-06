MSP M&A: Core Technology Systems Acquires Microsoft Partner CompanyNet

Core Technology Systems has acquired Scotland-based MSP and Microsoft Gold partner CompanyNet Limited for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 785 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Core Technology Acquires CompanyNet

Core Technology, founded in 1990, is based in London, England. The company has 68 employees listed on LinkedIn. Core Technology’s areas of expertise include Microsoft SharePoint consultancy, Microsoft Online Services, Microsoft Office 365, Windows Intune, managed services and support, Windows Azure, Virtual SharePoint team, SharePoint training, Microsoft Dynamics CRM and CRM Online, Windows 10, cloud computing, cloud services and Microsoft 365.

CompanyNet, founded in 1996, is based in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company has 111 employees listed on LinkedIn. CompanyNet’s areas of expertise include business consultancy, digital transformation, software, SharePoint, cloud, Office 365, intranet, portals, collaboration, collaboration, business process management and O365.

The strategic acquisition will strengthen Core Technology’s technical capability while providing the company a larger foothold in Scotland, the company said. The deal also brings 25 employees and offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Core Technology Systems Acquires CompanyNet: Executive Insight

Conor Callanan, CEO, Core Technology, commented:

“We are delighted to complete the acquisition of CompanyNet, a highly skilled and customer-centric company whose values align to ours. We are focused on developing capability and excellent levels of service for our customers, and this acquisition means greater capability and additional resources. We have developed long-lasting relationships with our customers and partners because they trust in our delivery of service excellence, and this expansion provides opportunity for us to add more value to our existing and new customers.”

Andy Hamilton, CEO, CompanyNet, said:

“We are pleased to confirm Core as our partner of choice, demonstrating the experience, values and expertise that ensures our business remains in excellent hands. As well as fitting with the broader CompanyNet strategy, we are delighted to have culture and values that align, and we are confident this agreement represents the best interests of CompanyNet employees, customers, and partners, providing great opportunities for both parties.”

The corporate team at Farleys Solicitors advised on the acquisition, with Debbie King providing legal advice, supported by Amy Duncan.

The acquisition was completed with a funding package from ThinCats and with support from M&A platform for mid-market transactions in the technology industry, Danescor.