Core BTS Acquires Microsoft Partner Aptera Software
Private equity-backed IT and managed services provider Core BTS has acquired Aptera Software, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based software development company specializing in the Microsoft Stack. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Madison, Wisconsin-based Core BTS is owned by private equity firm Tailwind Capital.
The acquisition of Aptera bolster’s Core BTS’ application development and modernization capabilities, particularly on Microsoft Azure, according to the company. Core BTS has been expanding its Microsoft over time, previously acquiring the Microsoft cloud business unit of SADA Systems in 2019.
Core BTS Acquires Aptera: Executive Commentary
Paul Lidsky, CEO of Core BTS, commented on the deal:
“We are thrilled to welcome the Aptera team to Core BTS and provide our clients with enhanced application development and modernization services to ensure that all facets of their transformation needs are met. Aptera’s software development services are cutting-edge and bringing the company under the Core BTS umbrella will allow us to provide even better traction for our clients’ transformation journeys and maximizes the impact of their investment especially in the Microsoft ecosystem.”
