Private equity-backed IT and managed services provider Core BTS has acquired Aptera Software, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based software development company specializing in the Microsoft Stack. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Core BTS Acquires Microsoft Partner Aptera Software

The Madison, Wisconsin-based Core BTS is owned by private equity firm Tailwind Capital.

The acquisition of Aptera bolster’s Core BTS’ application development and modernization capabilities, particularly on Microsoft Azure, according to the company. Core BTS has been expanding its Microsoft over time, previously acquiring the Microsoft cloud business unit of SADA Systems in 2019.

Core BTS Acquires Aptera: Executive Commentary

Paul Lidsky, CEO of Core BTS, commented on the deal: