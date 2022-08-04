Security Systems Integrator M&A: Convergint Acquires Ojo Technology

Systems integrator Convergint has acquired Ojo Technology for an undisclosed sum.

Convergint, founded in 2001, is based in Schaumburg, Illinois. The company has 3,952 employees listed on LinkedIn. Convergint’s areas of expertise include physical security, access control, video, CCTV, intrusion, biometrics, cybersecurity consulting, command center, wireless, credentials, Quad4, building automation systems, fire alarm and life safety, mechanical services, HVAC, mass notification and energy efficiency audits.

Ojo Technology, founded in 2003, is based in Fremont, California. The company has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. Ojo’s areas of expertise include internet-based video surveillance and access control.

The acquisition expands Convergint’s presence in the west coast of the United States and extends its capabilities in the state, local, education and transportation markets, according to the company.

Ojo Technology works with all major municipal districts in Northern California, including more than 30 of the region’s cities and counties and the majority of local school districts.

Convergint Acquires Ojo: Expanding Capabilities

Sean Flint, executive vice president, Convergint, commented:

“Ojo Technology is a recognized leader in its local market, with deep network and cloud experience, and a solid reputation as an exceptional service provider. We’re thrilled to welcome Angie Wong and her team to Convergint. Ojo’s longstanding commitment to empowering women in security and passion for diversity, equity, & inclusion is a natural fit for our priorities at Convergint and well-aligned with our Values and Beliefs.”

Angie Wong, president, Ojo Technology, said:

“Convergint’s focus on corporate culture, specifically its ongoing efforts to build and empower a diverse and inclusive workplace, makes it the right fit for Ojo. By joining forces with Convergint, we’ll be able to expand our market-leading capabilities and take advantage of expanded resources to deepen our service delivery for both new and existing customers.”

About Convergint

Convergint is a $1.8 billion global systems integrator that designs, installs and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation and audio-visual systems. The company acquired Canadian telecommunications and networking reseller Dramis Communications Solutions Ltd. in February 2022.