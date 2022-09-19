Systems Integrator M&A: Convergint Acquires MVP Tech

Systems integrator Convergint has acquired MVP Tech for an undisclosed sum.

Convergint, founded in 2001, is based in Schaumburg, Illinois. The company has 4,455 employees listed on LinkedIn. Convergint’s areas of expertise include physical security, access control, video, CCTV, intrusion, biometrics, cybersecurity consulting, command center, wireless, credentials, Quad4, building automation systems, fire alarm and life safety, mechanical services, HVAC, mass notification and energy efficiency audits.

MVP Tech, founded in 2003, is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company has 161 employees listed on LinkedIn. MVP Tech’s areas of expertise include radar, perimeter protection and x-ray scanning systems, IP surveillance systems, access control, biometrics, time and attendance, PSIM, car park management – ANPR, gate barriers and bollards, security maintenance systems, cyber security, specialized security systems and IT infrastructure solutions.

The acquisition will add more than 200 people to Convergint’s headcount and expand the company’s presence to countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East, Convergint said.

Convergint Acquires MVP Tech: Executive Insight

Ken Lochiatto, CEO, Convergint, commented:

“MVP Tech’s strong, customer-focused culture and their expertise in emerging technologies provides an important competitive advantage and is well-aligned with our growth strategy. MVP will allow us to directly meet the needs of our global customers in this critical region. MVP’s robust technical capabilities and rapidly expanding artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data capabilities will complement and accelerate our investments in these key areas. We look forward to collaborating with MVP Tech’s colleagues and leadership, who will remain in place to deliver uninterrupted service excellence and the latest in technological innovation to their customers.”

Charles Kiwan, CEO and owner, MVP Tech, said:

“By joining forces with Convergint, we now have the opportunity to expand our engineering-driven philosophy and to further elevate our service capabilities, for both our local and multinational customers. Convergint’s culture and core Values and Beliefs are the perfect fit for MVP Tech. We greatly look forward to the new possibilities we can bring to our customers through Convergint’s resources.”

Convergint’s M&A Growth

Convergint is a $2 billion global systems integrator with a service-focused presence across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Oceania.

The company continues to grow globally, with this acquisition following four others earlier this year that expanded Convergint’s capabilities across Canada, Australia and the United States. Among those deals was the August 2022 acquisition of California-based Ojo Technology and the February purchase of Dramis Communications Solutions Ltd., a Canadian telecommunications and networking reseller.