Convergint Acquires Canadian Telecom and Networking Provider Dramis Communications Solutions

Systems integrator Convergint has acquired Dramis Communications Solutions Ltd., a Canadian telecommunications and networking reseller. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 166 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Convergint Acquires Dramis Communications Solutions

Convergint was founded in 2001 and is a global systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation and audio-visual systems, according to the company. The company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois and Convergint said it has 7,300 employees and more than 150 locations worldwide.

Dramis Communications Solutions is a solutions provider offering security, VoIP and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions as well as high-performance wired and wireless networks, telephony, nurse call, audio-visual, and electronic security solutions to the Atlantic region of Canada. Dramis currently has offices in Moncton and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Fredericton and Saint John, New Brunswick, and St. John’s, Newfoundland, with additional service locations in Bathurst, Cape Breton, and Prince Edward Island, according to the company. This acquisition expands the company’s presence and delivery capabilities across every province in Canada and strengthens the combined company’s global foothold, Convergint said.

Convergint Acquires Dramis: Executive Commentary

Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint, commented on the news:

“Dramis’ operational vision aligns perfectly with Convergint’s, presenting a tremendous opportunity to use our combined capabilities, further expanding our geographic reach, benefiting both colleagues and customers. We are thrilled to leverage Dramis’s capabilities as we deliver vertically-focused solutions and enhance business outcomes for our clients.”

Murray Simard, President of Dramis Communications Solutions, added: