ConvergeOne Acquires Technology Solution Provider WrightCore

The acquisition of WrightCore bolsters ConvergeOne’s geographic presence and its cloud solutions, services and support provider business.

ConvergeOne, backed by private equity firm CVC Fund, has acquired technology solution provider WrightCore for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, WrightCore delivers cloud, managed and professional services across healthcare, education, manufacturing, utilities and financial services industries.

The acquisition bolsters ConvergeOne’s presence in the southeast United States while shoring up its position as a single-source provider of cloud solutions, services and support, according to the company.

ConvergeOne Acquires WrightCore: “A Natural Fit”

John A. McKenna Jr., chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne, commented:

“With deep digital infrastructure expertise and a passion for creating differentiated customer experiences, WrightCore is a natural fit with ConvergeOne’s portfolio and commitment to our customers.”

Scott Byers, president and CEO, WrightCore, said:

“At WrightCore, our focus has always been on doing right by our customers and our team. Through ConvergeOne’s broad reach and diverse partner portfolio, our customers will gain more flexibility coupled with the same great customer service approach they’ve come to expect from WrightCore. This acquisition also provides our employees with unparalleled professional growth and development opportunities as part of a much larger company. We are thrilled to join the ConvergeOne team.”

About ConvergeOne

Based in Eagan, Minnesota, ConvergeOne provides cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions.

ConvergeOne serves more than 10,400 customers, including 62% of the Fortune 100 and 48% of the Fortune 500 customers across the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education and energy industries, the company says.

The company came under scrutiny in early 2019 when Bloomberg reported that a ConvergeOne employee may have committed fraud, leading to a potential $11 million inventory writedown for the company.

ConvergeOne has been an active buyer on the M&A front. Past acquisitions include: