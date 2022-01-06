ConvergeOne has made another acquisition, this time buying collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions provider Integration Partners.

ConvergeOne, backed by private equity firm CVC Fund, has acquired Integration Partners Corporation. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 19 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Integration Partners designs and implements collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions. The company specializes in the data center, networking, cybersecurity and collaboration solutions supported by managed services capabilities.

ConvergeOne Acquires Integration Partners: “Unlock Tremendous Value”

John A. McKenna Jr., chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne, commented:

“The Integration Partners team shares our values, innovation and passion for solving business challenges. The strength of their customer relationships and the breadth of their portfolio are a perfect addition to ConvergeOne. Combined, we will provide customers with an expanded set of solutions powered by virtually all Gartner Magic Quadrant leaders for cloud, collaboration, cyber security and digital infrastructure services. I am excited to welcome Integration Partners to the ConvergeOne family.”

Bart Graf, principal and co-founder, Integration Partners, added:

“ConvergeOne’s world-class cloud portfolio of solutions and services, combined with Integration Partners’ unique engineering capabilities and industry reputation, will allow us to deliver differentiated business outcomes to customers at a much larger scale.”

David Nahabedian, principal and co-founder, Integration Partners, added:

“The combination of Integration Partners and ConvergeOne will unlock tremendous value for customers seeking to modernize their telecommunication and digital infrastructure environments. We are delighted to join the ConvergeOne team.”

Integration Partners was represented in this transaction by martinwolf, a leading M&A advisory firm serving the middle-market IT industry.

About ConvergeOne

Based in Eagan, Minnesota, ConvergeOne provides cloud, collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions.

ConvergeOne serves more than 10,400 customers, including 62 percent of the Fortune 100 and 48 percent of the Fortune 500 customers across the healthcare, finance, manufacturing, education and energy industries, the company says.