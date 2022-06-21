The acquisition of Notarius will expand Converge and Portage CyberTech's footprint and add digital signature functionality to its portfolio.

Through its majority-owned subsidiary Portage CyberTech, Canadian IT and cloud solutions provider Converge Technology Solutions has acquired Notarius. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Converge Technology Subsidiary Portage CyberTech Acquires Notarius

Converge, founded in 2017, is based in Gatineau, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company has 820 employees listed on LinkedIn. Converge’s areas of expertise include analytics, cloud and cybersecurity.

Converge’s majority-owned subsidiary, Portage CyberTech Inc., founded in 2021, is based in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. The company has 16 employees listed on LinkedIn. Portage CyberTech’s areas of expertise include digital trust and cybersecurity.

Notarius, founded in 1996, is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The company has 57 employees listed on LinkedIn. Notarius’ areas of expertise include PKI, ConsignO, PDF/A, digital signature, electronic signature, document security, ICP, digital identity and digital transformation.

Notarius specializes in digital trust solutions and is the only Canadian firm that issues trusted signatures recognized by Adobe and Microsoft and certified according to electronic identification, authentication and trust services (eIDAS) standards, the company said. The acquisition will expand Converge’s and Portage CyberTech’s footprint and add digital signature functionality to its portfolio, according to Converge.

Patrick Drolet, CEO of Notarius, commented on the news:

“Joining the Portage CyberTech family provides tremendous opportunities to grow and enhance Notarius’ solution offerings to professionals and organizations wishing to digitally transform themselves and increase their productivity, while remaining compliant with laws and regulatory frameworks. This acquisition is a springboard for Notarius, which benefit from Portage and Converge to solidify its partnerships and ensure growth in North America.”

Don Cuthbertson, CEO of Portage CyberTech, added:

“One of Canada’s and Quebec’s most respected names in digital identity and digital signatures, Notarius, is also far and away the leader in building and successfully maintaining large trust ecosystems, sometimes involving thousands of entities. This acquisition positions Portage CyberTech as an industry leader as digital identity evolves to include trusted data. In addition to being the leader in trust ecosystems, the Notarius acquisition will eventually allow us to add digital signature functionality to other offerings within our platform, as well as open the door to hundreds of new potential clients.”

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions is a software-oriented IT and cloud solutions provider. Areas of expertise include advanced analytics, cloud and cybersecurity offerings. Key capabilities span managed services and digital infrastructure.

Converge has extensive M&A experience. This deal represents the company’s 33rd acquisition since October 2017 and the third acquisition made by Portage CyberTech, A Converge Company. Most recently, Converge acquired three education market-focused German companies. Previously, Converge acquired PC Specialists — which does business as Technology Integration Group (TIG).

Converge also acquired 1CRM, a Saas-based provider of task management, marketing automation, sales and opportunities, order management, client service and project management solutions in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Before that, it bought up Interdynamix (IDX), a Canadian business solutions and engineering systems integrator.