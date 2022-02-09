Converge Technology Solutions Acquires Visucom GmbH

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has acquired Germany-based organization Visucom GmbH along with its subsidiary, School Supplies 4.0 GmbH.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has acquired Germany-based organization Visucom GmbH along with its subsidiary, School Supplies 4.0 GmbH. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 170 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Headquartered in Walzbachtal, Germany, with an additional presence in Haiger, Visucom was founded in 1987. The company supplies professional screens, interactive blackboards, loudspeakers, cameras, projectors, displays and media controls to education and public sector clients. In 2020, Visucom acquired School Supplies 4.0.

Converge Acquires Visucom: Continued Global Expansion

Rüdiger Neller, CEO, Visucom, commented:

“Visucom is pleased to be joining Converge. Together, with REDNET AG, A Converge Company, we can offer our clients across Germany a wider range of service offerings to complement Visucom’s existing audiovisual media, including custom-fit professional and managed services.”

Shaun Maine, CEO, Converge, said:

“Converge is excited to be kicking off 2022 with another opportunity to continue our global expansion and better serve our clients in Europe. In addition to REDNET AG, A Converge Company, Visucom will strengthen our presence in Germany and allow us to grow the Converge name outside of North America.”

Converge’s M&A Growth

Converge Technology Solutions is a software-oriented IT & cloud solutions provider. Areas of expertise include advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings. Key capabilities span managed services and digital infrastructure.

Converge has extensive M&A experience. This is the company’s 27th acquisitions since October 2017. Most recently, Converge acquired MSP Paragon Development Systems for $52 million from private equity firm Mason Wells.