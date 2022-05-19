Converge Acquires Technology Integration Group

Converge Technology Solutions has acquired PC Specialists, Inc. d/b/a Technology Integration Group (TIG).

PC Specialists, Inc. d/b/a Technology Integration Group, generated gross revenue of approximately C$423.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA of C$14.8 million for its most recently completed fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. Consideration for the purchase consists of US$74.0 million in cash to be paid at closing. Positive net working capital will also be paid out at closing. The purchase multiple is approximately 5.96 times adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period ended October 31, 2021, after adjusting for positive working capital. The acquisition is expected upon closing to be immediately accretive to Converge, resulting in increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

TIG is headquartered in San Diego, California, with 20 offices across North America and specializes in optimized performance solutions and critical business support, including software and hardware procurement, discovery assessments, strategic planning, deployment, data center optimization, IT asset management and cloud computing, according to TIG. The company’s client base includes enterprise, government, education and SMB customers.

Tom Janecek, CEO and CFO of Technology Integration Group, commented on the news:

“TIG is elated to be joining forces with Converge. We are extremely proud of our 40+ year history and have no doubt that our track record of success as a multi-national service and solutions integrator will continue as part of Converge. We are excited for the strategic direction and vision of the Company and look forward to a bright future for our employees, clients, and business partners.”

Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge, added:

“Converge is excited to continue our strategy of growth and global expansion through the announced addition of Technology Integration Group to our portfolio of companies. TIG brings strong industry expertise across State, Local, and Education that we can leverage across North America and gives us additional presence in Canada, adding to our strength of offerings with the Canadian government. The combined strength of Converge and TIG’s ability to serve our clients in markets around the world will present an exciting opportunity for us to continue reaching our clients and solving their solution needs wherever they may be.”

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions is a software-oriented IT and cloud solutions provider. Areas of expertise include advanced analytics, cloud and cybersecurity offerings. Key capabilities span managed services and digital infrastructure.

Converge has extensive M&A experience. This is the company’s 31sh acquisition since October 2017. Most recently, Converge acquired 1CRM, a Saas-based provider of task management, marketing automation, sales and opportunities, order management, client service and project management solutions in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada and Interdynamix (IDX), a Canadian business solutions and engineering systems integrator.