Converge Technology Solutions Acquires Dasher Technologies

Converge Technology Solutions has acquired Dasher Technologies, a Silicon Valley-based IT solution provider and HPE partner, for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 219 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The introduction of Converge’s cloud and managed services offerings into Dasher’s list of clients will provide Dasher’s current and new clients with the ability to take advantage of cloud computing and remote working environments, according to Converge.

Converge and Dasher’s respective teams will help support both companies’ clients, Converge said.

Founded in 1998, Dasher has offices in northern and southern California, the Pacific northwest, and the southeast United States.

Converge Acquires Dasher: “Strategy and Vision”

John Vigliecca, CEO of Dasher Technologies, commented:

“Dasher is proud to join the Converge family as our companies share core values of integrity, respect, hard work, and client first. We are impressed with the strategy and vision Converge has brought to the industry and we know our clients, partners, and employees will benefit from the increased resources Dasher can now provide. We take IT personally and so does Converge.”

Greg Berard, president of Converge Technology Solutions, added:

“Dasher is a key addition to the Converge team and gives us an increased presence on the West Coast to bolster our existing business and partnerships. The Dasher team brings the technical expertise, thought leadership, strong vendor partnerships, and client relationships that we look for in our growing family of companies. The incorporation of Dasher into the Converge organization advances the Company’s 2021 focus on completing further strategic acquisitions and broadening resource development. This continued growth allows us to constantly offer our clients the best and most-innovative solutions and technologies to meet their ever-changing business needs.”

Converge’s M&A Plays

Converge has been very active on the M&A front. Dasher is the firm’s 19th acquisition since 2017 and its third of 2021. In January, it acquired Vicom Computer Services, a multi-cloud infrastructure provider, for $25 million. Prior to that, it bought CarpeDatum Consulting and Vivvo Application Studios.

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Converge is a hybrid IT solution provider, offering advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity and managed services.