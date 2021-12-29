Small Business Customer Engagement: Don’t Forget Text Support
Consumers overwhelmingly want to support small businesses, but want more communication options to do so, recent survey results from Cloudli Communications revealed.
The survey, which polled 1,000 U.S. consumers, revealed that 94% of respondents wanted to support small businesses, but that 87% of patrons opt to shop online because purchasing locally is too inconvenient. The remedy — according to 78% of respondents — is simply having the ability to text local businesses, the results found.
Consumers Want to Text Small Businesses
In fact, 93% of consumers who did support local businesses wanted both text and voice options when communicating, the survey results showed.
An overwhelming number (76%) of consumers reported they’d be more likely to frequent a small-to-medium size business that offers text messaging. Over two-thirds said they’d make the switch to shopping local if the business offered text messaging, the survey results found.
The ability to text message favorite businesses and brands is highly desired by all age groups responding to the survey. When polled, over 80% of all generations surveyed reported wanting to text their favorite brands and businesses.
Respondents were nearly unanimous that there is a time and place for both messaging and calling depending on the situation, though 77% of Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z shared that they’re more likely to shop with a business they can text.
- 84% reported they’d respond to a text message from a business.
- 66% of consumers noticed an increase in text messaging from businesses during the pandemic.
- 7 out of 10consumers reported that text messaging local businesses has made their shopping experience more convenient.
- 70% shared they’d recommend a local business that offers text messaging options to their friends and family.
- 70% of consumers found text message appointment reminders to be among the most helpful
Blended Communication Strategies
“As a small business owner, it can be challenging to stay on top of incoming and outgoing communications,” said Gavin Macomber, CEO of Cloudli. “Making use of technologies that enable your team to employ a blended communication strategy provides an opportunity to connect with your customers in a manner most convenient to them.”
Cloudli Communications is owned by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm.
