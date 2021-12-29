Small Business Customer Engagement: Don’t Forget Text Support

How can small businesses better engage local consumers? Blended text and voice communication options could be the answer, a survey revealed.

Consumers overwhelmingly want to support small businesses, but want more communication options to do so, recent survey results from Cloudli Communications revealed.

The survey, which polled 1,000 U.S. consumers, revealed that 94% of respondents wanted to support small businesses, but that 87% of patrons opt to shop online because purchasing locally is too inconvenient. The remedy — according to 78% of respondents — is simply having the ability to text local businesses, the results found.

Consumers Want to Text Small Businesses

In fact, 93% of consumers who did support local businesses wanted both text and voice options when communicating, the survey results showed.