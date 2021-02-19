Consulting Solutions Acquires IT Staffing Firm TEK Connexion

Consulting Solutions, backed by private equity firm White Wolf Capital, has acquired TEK Connexion, a technology staffing firm in Chicago, Illinois and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 120 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Consulting Solutions, based in Jacksonville, Florida, focuses on Agile Development, Application Development, Advanced Analytics, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, and ERP (SAP & Oracle).

TEK Connexion, founded in 2008, provides staffing services to information technology clientele.

Consulting Solutions Acquires TEK Connexion: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Corry Doyle, managing director of White Wolf, said:

“We are excited to welcome TEK Connexion employees, clients, and consultants to the Consulting Solutions family of companies. In addition to Consulting Solutions’ organic growth initiatives, this transaction adds a roster of FORTUNE 500 logos to the client base, as well as a world-class team of technology consultants and practitioners,. The combined organization strengthens Consulting Solutions’ position as one of the top 40 technology workforce and consulting services providers in North America.”

Added Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions:

“Adding TEK Connexion to the Consulting Solutions family of companies was an easy decision due to the synergies between the two companies. TEK Connexion and its founders built an organization that is relationship driven and client centric with an unwavering commitment to its internal teams and consultants. All of these traits are part of Consulting Solutions’ core values, and we will continue to grow this new, larger organization on these shared principles.”

Concluded Frank Kozar, co-founder of TEK Connexion:

“This is an exciting opportunity, and we are pleased TEK Connexion is now part of Consulting Solutions. Following an extensive review process, we chose to sell TEK Connexion to Consulting Solutions because of the significant opportunity the partnership will offer to our clients, consultants and internal staff. I’m proud of the TEK Connexion team and the organization we’ve built together, and I look forward to the additional value we now can provide in terms of technology expertise and consulting services.”

IT Staffing Mergers and Acquisitions: Strong M&A Activity

M&A activity in the IT staffing market has been steady to strong, though valuations are rarely disclosed. Noteworthy deals include: