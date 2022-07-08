Consulting Solutions, backed by private equity firm White Wolf Capital, has acquired technology consulting firm iBridge Solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 604 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Consulting Solutions Acquires iBridge Solutions

Consulting Solutions, founded in 1998, is based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company has 31 employees listed on LinkedIn. Consulting Solutions’ areas of expertise include technology staffing, IT staffing, engineering staffing, recruiting, employment services, SAP, Oracle, ERP, digital transformation and Agile technologies.

iBridge Solutions, founded in 2000, is based in St. Louis, Missouri. The company has 74 employees listed on LinkedIn. iBridge Solutions’ areas of expertise include contract staffing, direct hire, contract-to-hire and statement of work and project staffing solutions.

The addition of iBridge’s clientele and consulting talent to Consulting Solutions will continue to strengthen and expand the combined companies’ consulting services in North America. iBridge will become a standalone division of Consulting Solutions and will continue to focus on the St. Louis area in contract, contract to hire, direct-hire placement and statement of work services across a range of technologies, according to the companies.

Consulting Solutions previously acquired TEK Connexion, a technology staffing firm in Chicago, Illinois and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in February 2021.

Consulting Solutions Acquires iBridge Solutions: Executive Commentary

Michael Werblun, CEO of Consulting Solutions, commented on the news:

“iBridge’s superior services and commitment to its clients, consultants, and employees align closely with our own values. We look forward to the path ahead as we continue to grow our organization through strategic acquisitions of IT service organizations that share our principles and devotion to technology innovation and expertise. In turn, iBridge customers will have access to an even broader range of consultant talent and service offerings through our lineup of companies.”

Craig Boren, co-founder of iBridge, added: