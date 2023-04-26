Consulting Firm BGSF Inc Acquires Arroyo Consulting

Consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions provider BGSF has acquired nearly all of the assets of Arroyo Consulting

Consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions provider BGSF Inc has acquired nearly all of the assets of Arroyo Consulting. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About BGSF and Arroyo

BGSF is based in Plano, Texas. The company has 409 employees listed on LinkedIn. BGSF’s areas of expertise include Multifamily, Information Technology, Administrative and Clerical, Light Industrial, Finance & Accounting, Marketing, and Commercial Real Estate.

Arroyo Consulting, founded in 2008, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company has 134 employees listed on LinkedIn. Arroyo’s areas of expertise include Software, Outsourcing, .Net, Java, Testing, Management, Nearshore, Agile, SAFe, DevOps, Srum, Architecture, Offshore, India, and Onshore.

Arroyo, which has operations in the US, Colombia, and India, reported unaudited revenues of approximately $16.2 million in fiscal year 2022.

The acquisition of Arroyo adds global delivery capabilities and enhances both BGSF’s nearshoring and offshoring offerings, the company said. It also expands BGSF’s presence into Latin America and India, and adds nearshore and offshore software development locations in Medellin, Colombia and Telangana, India, according to the company.

More than 300 employees from Arroyo will join BGSF, the company said.

BGSF Acquires Arroyo: Executive Commentary

Beth Garvey, BGSF’s Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“We are excited to add this strategic platform to BGSF, which allows us to offer software development and IT consulting services and solutions using resources located outside of the U.S. Our customers have been asking for offshore and nearshore solutions, and we know that the Arroyo team will provide us with the people and expertise needed to expand our high-value business consulting and managed service platforms.”

Luis F. Sanchez, GM of Arroyo Consulting, said: