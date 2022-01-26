ConnectWise Virtual Community Arrives In Pivotal Year for MSP Market

ConnectWise Virtual Community will allow partners to connect & engage with ConnectWise executives, experts & peers. Here's why the launch timing is so critical.

A new ConnectWise Virtual Community will allow partners to connect and engage with ConnectWise executives, experts and peers, the company said. The community surfaces during a pivotal year for MSPs and their software providers.

The move comes as ConnectWise strives to strengthen communications with partners and customers amid multiple product upgrades — particularly a new RMM (remote monitoring and management) platform build-out that leverages the Asio unified code platform.

The virtual community may also improve communications between ConnectWise and partners when cybersecurity incidents and/or support issues pop up in the MSP industry. During times of MSP industry distress, rumors and side conversations can run wild on Reddit’s MSP forum and other social media sites. ConnectWise Virtual Community may provide a platform for the company to address social media chatter directly with its partners.

ConnectWise has a strong track record for building in-person events and peer groups. And it’s a safe bet the virtual community will be backed by heavy investments. Still, that’s not a guarantee for success. MSPs are notoriously finicky for where and how they engage online — and what they say in particular forums.

MSP Industry: 2022 Is a Pivotal Year

Meanwhile, ConnectWise Virtual Community debuts during a pivotal year for the MSP and IT service provider software market. Indeed, private equity firms, software firms and MSPs are mulling their next round of business moves — and a few of those potential moves could potentially redraw the MSP industry map.

ChannelE2E has already tracked more than 100 M&A deals in January 2022. Obviously, hundreds more are coming in the weeks ahead. Among the potential moves to watch: ConnectWise rival Kaseya has been exploring a potential financial event that may include either an IPO (initial public offering), M&A or business recapitalization; Datto is expanding aggressively into the cybersecurity market; multiple rivals and upstarts are building partnerships and/or raising funds; and ConnectWise owner Thoma Bravo continues to make investments across the industry. (Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm, has owned ConnectWise since February 2019).

Amid all of that potential market noise, it will be extremely important for ConnectWise to have clear and ongoing communications with partners. The virtual community, if nurtured correctly, could be a cornerstone platform for those communications.

In terms of an overall MSP industry reality check, ChannelE2E will be tracking Datto and N-able earnings on February 23 and February 24, respectively.

ConnectWise Virtual and In-Person Engagement Strategy

ConnectWise Chief Marketing Officer Amy Lucia hinted that the virtual community was under development during an interview with ChannelE2E ahead of the IT Nation Connect 2021 conference in November 2021.

In addition to virtual engagements and communications, ConnectWise continues to focus on its live events for partner interactions. Upcoming events include ConnectWise IT Nation Secure (June 6-8) and ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 (November 9-11).